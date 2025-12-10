Kazakh President set to visit Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Ashgabat on December 11-12, according to a report from the press service of the Kazakh president, Trend reports.

Tokayev will participate in the forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

On November 25, during the official visit of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan, the two presidents signed a joint statement, and members of the official delegations exchanged several intergovernmental and interagency documents. Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were established on October 5, 1992.

The Year of Peace and Trust (2025) is a United Nations-declared celebration initiated by Turkmenistan to foster worldwide cooperation, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality. The International Neutrality Day is an annual, UN-recognized observance held on December 12, originally proclaimed in 2017 to honor the ideal of neutrality in international affairs.

