SOCAR Downstream Management notes recent upgrade of HSE, process safety control systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) and process safety management systems have been upgraded in Azerbaijan over recent years, Managing Director of SOCAR Downstream Management LLC Emil Alkhasli said at the Industrial Safety Summit 2025, Trend reports.

He brought attention to the fact that SOCAR's processing facilities have entered a new phase of enhancing process safety and methodically managing hazards.

"Within this framework, safety barriers are being strengthened at the facilities, operational risks are being reduced, and safety culture is being taken to a new level. Since errors in the field of process safety can lead to serious consequences in an instant, this direction is considered a priority for SOCAR," Alkhasli added.

SOCAR Downstream Management LLC (SDM) is a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company (SOCAR), established in late 2019 to manage and modernize SOCAR's oil refining, petrochemical, and product logistics assets, aiming for operational excellence, improved safety, Euro 5 standards, and enhanced corporate governance. Its main projects include upgrading the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery (HAOR) and driving sustainability/waste monetization initiatives.

