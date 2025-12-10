Middle Corridor enables fast and safe cargo transportation - Baku Network (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Middle Corridor further boosts the importance of the region, enabling fast and safe cargo transportation, Deputy Director General of Trend International News Agency and Deputy Chairman of the Baku Network Research Center Sahil Karimli said at a panel on "The future of the Caucasus and the Middle Corridor: economy, transport, and energy" held in Ankara, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Karimli emphasized that the Caucasus region is a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia.

"Global trade flows are changing, and a new order is forming in the world. In this context, the Central Corridor further increases the importance of the region. The economic importance of the Central Corridor is primarily related to the increase in trade turnover. It allows for faster and safer transportation of goods from East to West. The South Caucasus countries will increase their economic revenue as transit countries, and the volume of trade in the region will expand," he explained.

According to him, the development of ports, railways, and customs checkpoints along the corridor will also lead to the creation of new jobs.

"Regional integration will be strengthened, and joint infrastructure projects will further elevate economic cooperation between our countries. The South Caucasus will become a trade center. The Middle Corridor plays a strategic role as an alternative to both the Northern and Southern corridors and reduces risks for international companies. Time loss in cargo transportation is prevented. The Middle Corridor is shorter than the traditional sea route, which reduces delivery time and transportation costs," he pointed out.

Karimli underlined the important role of the Middle Corridor in Europe's energy security.

"Diversification of energy sources is a strategic goal for Europe, and the South Caucasus is a key link in the realization of this goal. The South Caucasus and the Middle Corridor further strengthen their strategic position on the trade, transport, and energy map of the 21st century. The region is not only a transit area but also an important platform for global economic security, energy diversity, and international cooperation," he also said.

Karimli highlighted that infrastructure development, economic integration, and stability are the main factors further increasing this importance.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye are two brotherly states that cooperate deeply in both political and economic spheres. We are always by each other's side," he added.

To note, a panel on the topic "The future of the Caucasus and the Middle Corridor: economy, transport, and energy" was held with the organization of the Gazi University Turkish World Application and Research Center, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Turkish Policy and Strategic Research Foundation (TURKPAV).

At the event, Gazi University Rector Prof. Dr. Ugur Unal, Deputy Head of Mission of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara - Counselor Eldar Aliyev, Chairman of the Commission on Public Works, Development, Transportation, and Tourism of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, AK Party Trabzon MP Adil Karaismailoglu, Deputy Chairman of the Baku Network Research Center Sahil Karimli, expert of the Azerbaijan International Relations and Analysis Center Fuad Abdullayev, editor of the Azerbaijan State Television Mahir Garibov, and many guests attended.

