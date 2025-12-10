Bir Ecosystem concludes last month with innovations

The first digital ecosystem in the Caucasus, Bir, continues to make everyday life easier for its users. Over the past month, the ecosystem introduced a range of new features, spanning from transportation services to digital payments.

A new era in public transport with Birbank

Thanks to the initiative and technological support of Birbank, passengers of the Baku Metro can now pay for their rides using contactless (NFC) bank cards from any bank. Implemented in partnership with BakıKart, this solution covers not only Kapital Bank clients but also the entire banking sector, providing all users with convenient contactless payment options.

In addition, the new system supports payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as Birbank, BakıKart, and m10, offering passengers maximum convenience and freedom of choice. The NFC payment option is also planned to be extended to city buses in the near future.

Taxi payments with Bir Bonus now even more beneficial

Bir continues to expand its partner network, allowing users to spend their accumulated bonuses across a wider range of services. Starting last month, Bir Bonus holders can pay for Yango taxi rides using their bonuses. To do so, users simply need to register in the Yango app with their Bir ID and activate their bonus account.

Users can cover up to 90% of the ride cost with bonuses. Each Bir Bonus is equivalent to 1 manat, and the current balance is displayed directly in the Yango app. This partnership between Bir and Yango not only makes daily life more convenient but also significantly broadens the ways users can utilize their bonuses, adding extra value to their time and budget.

Convenient payments in Birbarket via Google Pay and Apple Pay

Birmarket shoppers can now pay even faster and more conveniently. The latest update allows users to make payments through Google Pay or Apple Pay without having to manually enter their card details.

Digital voting via m10

The m10 app now offers a digital voting feature. First introduced in collaboration with the “Kəlmə-kəlməyə” project, this innovation opens a new chapter in the entertainment industry. Fans of word art can now support their favorite participants by voting directly through the m10 app.

Payments in m10 via stored bank card

m10 users are also offered additional convenience: even with a low or zero balance, they can make payments and transfers directly using their stored bank card.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.