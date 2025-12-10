Azerconnect Group becomes the first private telecom company to join RSD

Azerconnect Group, the country's leading ICT company, has joined the Digital Document Circulation System (RSD). The RSD system is a digital platform that enables secure electronic document exchange between institutions in real time.

The system allows Azerconnect Group to replace paper workflows and ensures fast, reliable document exchange electronically. By joining the platform, Azerconnect Group enhances process automation, data security, and sustainability, and contributes to the country's digital transformation.

The adoption of the RSD system also demonstrates Azerconnect Group's commitment to ESG (environment, social responsibility, and governance) principles being a member of the UN Global Compact. The system, which minimizes paper consumption, further strengthens the company's environmental and sustainable development efforts. It is noteworthy that Azerconnect Group has become the first private telecommunications company to adopt the RSD system.

Developed by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, the RSD system ensures fast, secure, and online exchange of official correspondence and documents between parties. The system uses certified software and technical solutions to protect the confidentiality and integrity of data. In addition to document management, the system significantly reduces administrative burdens, courier costs, and paper waste.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV.

Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.