TuranBank secures revolving credit line of up to $8M from Asian Development Bank

The Asian Development Bank’s Trade & Supply Chain Finance Program (ADB TSCFP) has confirmed an increase in TuranBank’s overall limit under the Credit Guarantee Product to USD 8 million. This expansion marks another significant milestone in the long-standing cooperation between TuranBank and ADB TSCFP, underscoring the growing confidence of international financial institutions in TuranBank’s strategic development, risk management practices, and operational capabilities.

ADB TSCFP has also assigned a new revolving credit line, which is designed to facilitate import and export operations while also expanding access to financial resources for businesses in Azerbaijan, particularly in the non-oil sector. The allocated funds aim to address existing market gaps and support broader initiatives focused on strengthening and diversifying the national economy.

This agreement reinforces TuranBank’s ongoing strategy to strengthen cooperation with reputable international financial institutions, attract new funding sources, and support key sectors of the Azerbaijani economy. TuranBank remains committed to delivering high-quality financial services, developing innovative banking solutions, and promoting sustainable economic progress in the country.

About the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

ADB is a multilateral development institution that promotes economic growth, reduces poverty, and fosters regional cooperation across Asia and the Pacific. ADB supports private sector development and financial sector stability through partnerships with leading financial institutions.

About TuranBank

Founded in 1992, TuranBank is one of Azerbaijan’s leading financial institutions, offering a wide range of corporate, retail, and SME banking services. The Bank focuses on supporting entrepreneurship, financing the real sector, and building partnerships with international development organizations.

