Economy Materials 10 December 2025 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan rolls up sleeves over electricity supply project in its Nakhchivan
Photo: “Azerenerji” OJSC

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. A strategic initiative focused on the deployment of power transmission infrastructure has been initiated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The existing 110 kV power-transmission infrastructure emanating from the 110 kV Nakhchivan city substation is slated for an upgrade, transitioning to cable line technology.

Azerenergy OJSC is in the process of evaluating potential contractors for the execution of this project.

Concurrently, the organization projected the expenditure to approximate seven million manat ($4 million).

