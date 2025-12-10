Memorandum of Understanding signed between Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship on December 9, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

It was noted that this document, which lays the foundation for long-term and effective cooperation, is also aimed at implementing future joint projects in various fields.

The goals set out in the document will create conditions for fruitful joint activities of the parties in the future.

The importance of cooperation in the social and educational spheres, as well as the importance of implementing projects in the field of culture and art, was emphasized during the meeting.

The meeting noted that the international art exhibition MAMA "Mother Nature," organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Association, has been successfully presented in a number of countries with the aim of spreading the message of climate change around the world.

Collaboration is currently underway to bring the exhibition to Turkmenistan. It was noted that this international project will serve as an important platform for cultural exchange and drawing attention to environmental protection.