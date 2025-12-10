Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.68, or 1.03%, on December 9 from the previous level, coming in at $65.32 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.67, or 1.05%, to $63.4 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.94, or 2.52%, to $36.41 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.95, or 1.49%, to $62.82 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

