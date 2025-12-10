National Oilwell Varco highlights growth in efficiency of Azerbaijan's drilling wells

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan has geothermal resources, especially in Karabakh, and the use of special coating for pipes improves the efficiency of drilling these geothermal wells, Gerard Dennehy, general director of NOV Azerbaijan LLC, the Azerbaijani division of the National Oilwell Varco (NOV) international corporation, one of the world leaders in the production of equipment and technologies for the oil and gas industry, said at the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" dedicated to the oil and gas sector that has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the technology of thermal insulation of pipes with the help of a special coating is recommended for deep and high-temperature wells and also increases the efficiency of drilling in geothermal projects.

"Azerbaijan has resources, especially in Karabakh, which can be used. And thanks to the special coating of the pipes, it is possible to get significantly more advantages when drilling geothermal wells," he explained.

Dennehy emphasized that the TK-liner system, engineered by the Tuboscope division over 25 years ago, has achieved extensive application, with approximately 70 million feet of piping currently outfitted with analogous liners.



He also emphasized the criticality of the TK-Ring, which facilitates unimpeded fluid dynamics and ensures secure deployment of tools into the borehole.

The TK-Liner System is a high-performance glass-reinforced epoxy or fiberglass lining system. It protects downhole tubulars and flowlines from corrosion, keeps geothermal/injection wells from losing heat, and extends the life of assets used in oil and gas production, injection, disposal, and geothermal applications.

