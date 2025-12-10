Azerbaijani minister meets with assistant secretaries of U.S. Department of Commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Assistant Secretaries of the U.S. Department of Commerce William Kimmitt and Jeffrey Kessler, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The meeting discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and emphasized a favorable environment for investment in Azerbaijan.

An exchange of views on the development of the Middle Corridor and Zangezur corridors, as well as the imminent launch of the TRIPP project, was also held.

Discussions encompassed synergies in the domains of digital transformation, machine learning paradigms, and information security frameworks.

The U.S. authorities articulated their preparedness to facilitate assistance in navigating the current challenges associated with the exportation of U.S.-manufactured digital commodities to Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel