EDB launches warehouse complexes in Kazakhstan along China–Europe Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Eurasian Logistics Park (ELP) have launched one of Kazakhstan’s largest international-class A warehouse complexes, Trend reports via the EDB.

The newly established logistics hub encompasses over 50,000 square meters of storage space and is strategically situated at the intersection of key transport routes along the Western China–Western Europe corridor. Its principal advantages include proximity to the Big Almaty Ring Road interchange (5 km), the international airport (approximately 20 km), and a 35-minute connection to the center of Almaty.

Financing for the project commenced in 2024 through the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), which provided 16.6 billion tenge (approximately $32.7 million) for the construction of the Eurasian Logistics Park. The total investment in the project amounts to 22.1 billion tenge ($43.5 million).

Sergey Ignatov, Senior Managing Director and Head of the EDB Project Unit, emphasized, "For the EDB, this initiative constitutes a systemic contribution to the development of Eurasia’s logistics network. The project is designed to generate growth drivers rather than merely serve as storage facilities: it reduces costs, accelerates delivery, and ultimately enhances the affordability of goods for millions of consumers from Almaty to Minsk. The Eurasian Logistics Park represents a tangible cornerstone in the foundation of our strategic mega-project – the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System."

The project was executed by Aurora Development with the participation of co-investor Sudakov Group.

According to EDB analysts, demand for e-commerce warehouse space in Eurasia could increase from 2.9 million m² to 22.8–27.3 million m² by 2040. Overall, demand for modern warehouse space in the region is expected to nearly double by 2040, surpassing 120 million m².

The EDB is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. By July 2025, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio comprised 319 projects with a total investment of $19.1 billion.

The conversions from tenge to USD are derived from the official exchange rate established by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, which, as of December 3, 2025, stands at 1 USD = 508.2 tenge.