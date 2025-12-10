Turkmenistan sells gas to Afghan buyers, cotton to UAE via Commodity Exchange
Afghan and UAE entrepreneurs secured liquefied gas and cotton from Turkmenistan during Tuesday’s trading session at SCRMET, marking continued foreign interest in local industrial and agricultural products.
