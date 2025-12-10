Azerbaijan's currency market maintains stability amid positive trends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Purchases of cash foreign currency by exchange offices in Azerbaijan exceeded sales by $393 million from January through November 2025, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, the overall situation here is stable, as supply exceeds demand in the foreign exchange market this year.

"The dollarization of resident individuals' deposits decreased by 2.1 percentage points over the last 12 months to 29% in November, indicating optimistic expectations regarding the exchange rate. In these circumstances, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves increased by 4.3% in 11 months of 2025, reaching $11.4 billion," the bank statement emphasized.