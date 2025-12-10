Don’t miss the last special rate of the year!

Yelo Bank’s popular cash loan campaign continues. To celebrate the New Year, customers are offered cash loans starting from just 9% per annum. The maximum loan amount is 50,000 AZN, with a repayment period of up to 59 months. No guarantor is required for loans up to twelve times the monthly salary.



This campaign is a convenient opportunity to realize your New Year’s plans or transfer existing loans from other banks to Yelo Bank. Moreover, this is the final special rate offer of the year! You can apply for a loan at any Yelo Bank branch or submit an online application via the Yelo App and receive approval in just 2 minutes. Apply online: https://ylb.az/online-kredit.



The campaign is valid until December 30, 2025.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!