Azerbaijan’s SSS foils foreign intelligence-linked crime plot, arrests citizens (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Comprehensive investigative measures were carried out based on information received about the creation of illegal armed groups consisting of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their use by foreign special services for reconnaissance, disorganization, terrorist, and sabotage purposes, Trend reports via the press service of the State Security Service.

With the appropriate measures taken, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who were involved in organizing the activities of an illegal armed formation outside the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the targeting of officials of a foreign state, and the commission of other criminal acts within that formation, and who considered themselves representatives of the “criminal world”, were identified and exposed.

After the location of the hideout of Amid Mammadov, born in 1995, who was suspected of committing the above-mentioned criminal acts on the territory of a foreign state, was established, he was detained as a result of operational search measures, brought to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and taken into custody.

Additionally, Nurlan Safarov, born in 1997, and Edik Israfilov, born in 1983, both suspected of involvement in these criminal activities, were apprehended and held accountable under criminal law.

The individuals in question were charged pursuant to Articles 12.1 and 279.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which pertain to participation in the activities of armed groups not authorized by Azerbaijani law outside the country's borders. Following a court order, they were placed in custody.

Further details regarding ongoing actions and additional individuals held criminally responsible will be disclosed to the public in due course.