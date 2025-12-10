Russia’s Putin set to visit Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 10. On December 11–12, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Kremlin.

The primary purpose of President Putin's visit is to participate in a high-level forum dedicated to celebrating several significant international milestones: the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

During the forum, the Russian President is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign states. These discussions are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, as well as addressing regional and international cooperation.