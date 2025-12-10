Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Italian Saipem S.p.A. hold talks on future co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. On December 10, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Saipem S.p.A. CEO Alessandro Puliti to discuss expanding ongoing collaboration on energy projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via SOCAR.

During the meeting, appreciation was expressed for the ongoing collaboration between SOCAR and Saipem S.p.A. Discussions focused on potential opportunities for further partnership on projects currently being carried out by Saipem S.p.A. in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also facilitated an exchange of perspectives on future steps aimed at strengthening and expanding the mutual partnership.

SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) and Saipem S.p.A. have a strong, ongoing partnership in Azerbaijan's energy sector, collaborating on major offshore projects like the Shah Deniz compression project (with BP) and redevelopment of fields like Bahar & Gum Deniz, involving significant EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation) work, utilizing local assets, and discussing future energy transition projects, highlighting mutual commitment to Azerbaijan's energy development.