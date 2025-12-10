Azerbaijan inaugurates official tourism office in Türkiye's Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ On December 9, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau officially inaugurated its office in Istanbul, Türkiye, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told ​Trend.

The opening ceremony was attended by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency; Narmina Mustafayeva, Consul General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Istanbul; Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau; as well as representatives of the tourism industry and media from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

In his address, Naghiyev emphasized that the establishment of the office heralds a new phase in the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. He highlighted that this initiative will play a significant role in further promoting Azerbaijan's tourism brand within Turkey. Naghiyev also noted the growing interest among Turkish tourists in Azerbaijan, with Turkish nationals consistently ranking as the second-largest group of foreign visitors to the country over the past five years.

The event was complemented by a cultural program, during which tourism industry representatives from both nations engaged in discussions on enhancing regional cooperation and further strengthening tourism ties.

Meanwhile, during the first eleven months of 2025, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Azerbaijan surpassed 416,000, marking a 7% increase compared to the previous year, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel