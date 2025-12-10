Iran's Ardabil bets on Azerbaijan to forge economic ties with other nations (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Iran's Ardabil Province can establish economic relations with other countries through Azerbaijan, the governor of the province, Masoud Emami Yeganeh, told Trend.

He said that one of the priorities the current government of Iran (in power since August 2024) and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, are seriously focusing on is the development of relations between the border provinces and neighboring countries in various fields.

He believes that one can really make hay while the sun shines with border diplomacy, especially since Ardabil Province, nestled in the northwest of Iran, boasts a 370 km long border with Azerbaijan.

"By developing economic and trade relations with Azerbaijan, Ardabil Province can establish economic relations with the countries of the South Caucasus, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, and countries of Eastern Europe through Azerbaijan. In this context Ardabil Province has focused on economic development by establishing relations with investors from various countries over the past year.

During the discussions within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan, a special place was given to the activities of the recently commissioned Ardabil Free Trade and Industrial Zone. This zone can create an opportunity for the establishment of a joint trade and industrial zone between the two countries. The relevant discussions are underway between the two countries," he noted.

