Uzbekistan set to make cash-in for alcohol and tobacco illegal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 10. Uzbekistan will ban cash payments for the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products starting from April 1, 2026, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The initiative is stipulated in a presidential decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and is part of a broader strategy titled “On Additional Measures to Promote Cashless Payments and Reduce the Share of the Shadow Economy.”

In addition, cash payments will no longer be allowed for:

▪️ electricity, natural gas, and water supply;

▪️ fuel purchases at gas stations and services for charging electric vehicles;

▪️ goods and services worth more than 25 million soums ($2,080);

▪️ services provided by government authorities;

▪️ real estate and vehicles of categories M, N, O, and G that are no older than 10 years, as well as special-purpose transport.

In summary, Uzbekistan is strategically positioning itself to elevate the proportion of digital transactions to 75% by the year 2030.

The implementation of these strategic initiatives is designed to mitigate the prevalence of the informal sector while enhancing the visibility and accountability of economic transactions.

