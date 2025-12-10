Uzbekistan mandates unified QR code for trade and services sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 10. A unified QR code for accepting electronic payments will be introduced for all legal entities engaged in trade and service provision in Uzbekistan starting from January 1, 2026, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The initiative is stipulated in a presidential decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and forms part of a broader strategy titled “On Additional Measures to Promote Cashless Payments and Reduce the Share of the Shadow Economy.”

In this regard, a unified QR code will be rolled out for all trade and service companies across the country by the end of this year to enable the acceptance of electronic payments.

Starting next year, all legal entities working in the trade and service sectors will need to roll out electronic payments using a unified QR code created by banks.

Moreover, as of July 1, 2026:

* the acceptance of payments via the unified QR code system will become mandatory for all legal entities in the trade and service sectors;

* failure to use the unified QR code will be considered a violation of trade regulations.

In summary, Uzbekistan is strategically positioning itself to elevate the proportion of digital transactions to 75% by the year 2030.

The implementation of these strategic initiatives is designed to mitigate the prevalence of the informal sector while enhancing the visibility and accountability of economic transactions.

