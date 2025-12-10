Turkish-Azerbaijani media platforms turn global information network - Baku Network (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Turkish-Azerbaijani media platforms are becoming a global information network, Deputy Director General of Trend International News Agency and Deputy Chairman of the Baku Network Research Center Sahil Karimli said at a panel on "The future of the Caucasus and the Middle Corridor: economy, transport, and energy" held in Ankara, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Karimli noted that only Türkiye and Azerbaijan are making efforts for the sake of security, prosperity, and peace in the region.

"We rely on Türkiye's support and brotherhood in the process of normalizing relations in the region, including resolving the issue with Armenia. Normalization in the South Caucasus, particularly ensuring peace and mutual understanding between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is crucial. These processes are of great importance for both regional security and economic development.

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan strategic partnership holds a significant place in regional politics. The strong political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries has a serious impact on the normalization process in the South Caucasus. We must continue close cooperation with Türkiye in solving these issues," he explained.

The deputy director-general emphasized that collaborative efforts are also in the works between the two countries across the political, economic, social, and media landscapes.

"Trend International News Agency created a media platform years ago in collaboration with the Demirören News Agency (DHA) operating in Türkiye. As a result of the Trend-DHA partnership, the website dhapress.com was launched. We also have a joint media platform with Albayrak Holding in Türkiye. These media entities were created based on the guiding recommendations of our heads of state long ago. Azerbaijan news is published on Turkish media platforms, and Turkish news is published on Azerbaijani news portals," Karimli explained.

The spokesperson for Baku Network articulated that Trend and DHA have synergistically engineered a compelling collaborative initiative.

"A new platform has been created based on modern information technologies and incorporating the necessary model of cooperation for today. The joint media project is Dhapress.com multimedia stock. We have already included other countries, even non-Turkish-speaking countries, in this project.

The influential Chinese Xinhua Agency has also agreed to join this project. We have also invited all our colleagues from Turkic countries to join the platform. A multimedia archive has been formed here. In an era where disinformation is widespread, the existence of such a platform is of great importance. This cooperation model, based on modern technologies and meeting the demands of today, is already spreading internationally," he concluded.

To note, a panel on the topic "The future of the Caucasus and the Middle Corridor: economy, transport, and energy" was held with the organization of the Gazi University Turkish World Application and Research Center, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Turkish Policy and Strategic Research Foundation (TURKPAV).

The event participants included Gazi University Rector Prof. Dr. Ugur Unal, Deputy Head of Mission of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara - Counselor Eldar Aliyev, Chairman of the Commission on Public Works, Development, Transportation, and Tourism of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, AK Party Trabzon MP Adil Karaismailoglu, expert of the Azerbaijan International Relations and Analysis Center Fuad Abdullayev, editor of the Azerbaijan State Television Mahir Garibov, and many guests.

