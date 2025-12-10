Azerbaijan and OECD chart course to future cooperation areas (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli met with Head of the Eurasia Division of the Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) William Thompson to discuss future cooperation directions, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meeting emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD has been developing steadily over the years. At the meeting, participants recognized the partnership's tangible outcomes in a variety of sectors, including but not limited to digitalization, supporting economic diversification, developing small and medium-sized businesses, and linking foreign investors with local suppliers.

In addition, the discussion highlighted the role that high-level meetings, webinars, and seminars played in the partnership's development.

The parties held a dialogue regarding prospective synergies between Azerbaijan and the OECD, exploring avenues for collaboration in corporate governance frameworks, financial ecosystems, trade dynamics, and ancillary sectors.

Azerbaijan engages with the OECD through a partnership initiated in 2009, focusing on economic reforms and governance under the Eastern Europe and South Caucasus Initiative. Key cooperation areas include economic diversification away from hydrocarbons, taxation transparency achieving a "compliant" status, SME development, corporate governance improvements, anti-corruption measures, and investment promotion.

