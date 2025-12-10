Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Head of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 10 December 2025 20:09 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. On December 10, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the margins of the international conference titled “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Promoting International Cooperation for Sustainable Development” in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The meeting emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zamin International Public Foundation, contribute to the development of high-level ties between the two countries.

The sides underlined the importance of the international conference in Turkmenistan in promoting the active involvement of women in political and economic life, as well as expanding multilateral dialogue and partnerships. The discussion also highlighted the significance of strengthening the role of women across various sectors, including education and healthcare, to ensure sustainable development.

