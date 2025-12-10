Iran airs commissioning timeframe for nation's Ardabil-Mianeh railway line (Exclusive)

The Ardabil-Miyaneh railway line in northwestern Iran is expected to open by March 2026, with a possible delay until April or May. The government has allocated 30 trillion rials ($45.4 million) for its construction. President Pezeshkian and the Ministry of Roads are prioritizing the project.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register