Iran airs commissioning timeframe for nation's Ardabil-Mianeh railway line (Exclusive)
The Ardabil-Miyaneh railway line in northwestern Iran is expected to open by March 2026, with a possible delay until April or May. The government has allocated 30 trillion rials ($45.4 million) for its construction. President Pezeshkian and the Ministry of Roads are prioritizing the project.
