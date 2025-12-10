Azerbaijan weighs financial options for SOCAR’s development projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Economic Council and the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), chaired a meeting on December 10 to discuss SOCAR’s projects, funding sources, and development prospects, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The agenda encompassed a comprehensive presentation on SOCAR’s sustainable operations, its ongoing projects and their future development prospects, as well as the funding sources for project execution, the company’s debt portfolio, and other pertinent matters.

Rovshan Najaf, the President of SOCAR, led the presentation, addressing each item on the agenda. The meeting also featured statements from Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy; Israfil Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ); and Ruslan Alikhanov, Chief Executive Officer of AIH.

Members of the Economic Council and the AIH Supervisory Board engaged in a thorough discussion of the topics presented. At the meeting's conclusion, taking into account the views and recommendations of the board members, relevant directives were issued to both SOCAR and SOFAZ.