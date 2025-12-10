Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Security Chiefs convene for high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov met with Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on December 10, the Security Council said in a statement, Trend reports.

At the meeting, it was highlighted that, in an era marked by frequent conflicts, military-political challenges, and global threats, the significance of cooperation and joint efforts was underscored. In line with the political will of the respective heads of state, President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a strategic partnership and productive collaboration between the two brotherly nations has flourished across various sectors.

The discussion also emphasized the importance of further strengthening and expanding bilateral ties in the military and technical domains, including the mutual exchange of expertise. There was a shared belief that these efforts would unlock new opportunities for enhancing stability and security, not only in the South Caucasus but also throughout Central Asia.