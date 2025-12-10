Azerbaijan invests heavily in Khojaly's road infrastructure
The ongoing reconstruction in Karabakh, driven by Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program, is focused on infrastructure development, smart city construction, and job creation, fostering economic growth through national and international investments.
