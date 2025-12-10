ICTA, ICANN to co-develop roadmap for improving domain name management in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan's Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) and Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), one of the international organizations responsible for managing the internet, will develop a joint roadmap to improve domain name management in the country, the nation's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the ICTA Board Nail Mardanov and ICANN Vice President Chris Mondini.

The meeting was held as a continuation of the initial discussions with the ICANN leadership within the framework of the World Telecommunication Development Conference held in Baku.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on strengthening the domain name management model of Azerbaijan, increasing the resilience of the national DNS infrastructure, and developing a secure and stable internet ecosystem. The importance of Azerbaijan's more active and systematic participation in global Internet governance processes, the application of best international practices in the country, and the improvement of the regulatory framework in the relevant field were emphasized.

During the talks, the possibilities of ICANN exchanging technical knowledge, capacity-building programs for ICTA employees, organizing trainings and seminars for local specialists, and providing expert support in the development of policy and regulatory frameworks were also considered. ICANN representatives highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to innovation and digital development processes in the region and expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in this area.

The ICTA leadership said that since its establishment, the agency has begun monitoring the compliance of a number of activities in the field of information and communication technologies with legislative requirements in accordance with its charter. Information was provided on the current state of the domain name system of Azerbaijan, the need to bring it into line with legislative requirements, the difficulties, and the gaps observed.

The meeting expressed certain concerns in this area in the country by both the public and government agencies, noting that closer cooperation with ICANN is of great importance in terms of increasing transparency, coordination, and sustainability in domain management.

ICANN officials expressed their readiness to support Azerbaijan's efforts to expand its Internet governance capabilities, increase its participation in regional and global initiatives, and strengthen the national domain ecosystem. They noted that they positively approached the initiative to hold joint seminars, technical sessions, and expert meetings in the near future.

At the meeting, ICTA and ICANN agreed to deepen cooperation and prepare a joint roadmap for the development of domain management in Azerbaijan in the coming months.

