Azerbaijani-Turkish energy ministers discuss energy co-op in Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, met with Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, within the framework of the 5th meeting of energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the progress of energy cooperation over the past year. They discussed the current state of collaboration in hydrocarbons, renewable energy, and regional energy connectivity projects. It was highlighted that Azerbaijan had exported 594 million kWh of electricity to Türkiye during the first ten months of the year.

In light of the increasing demand for electricity in Türkiye, the importance of establishing electricity interconnectors between the two countries was emphasized. In this regard, the potential implementation of the Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan)-Türkiye Energy Hub project was explored, both through direct connections from Nakhchivan and via the Zangezur Corridor.

Moreover, opportunities for further collaboration with Türkiye under the framework of the “Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” were assessed. These initiatives are anticipated to significantly enhance energy ties within the OTS framework.

