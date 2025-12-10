A spectacular 200,000 AZN prize in Bakcell’s mega lottery!

Excitement is reaching its peak in Bakcell’s gift-packed mega lottery. The grand prize — a Porsche Cayenne will soon find its lucky owner.

“At Bakcell, it is essential for us to create new opportunities that enrich the daily lives of our users. So far, 9 Zeekr 001 cars and 67 iPhone 17 devices have been successfully awarded to the winners. Today, we are delighted to present the mega prize of our lottery - the Porsche Cayenne. We wish the best of luck to all Bakcell lottery participants!” said Aysel Suleymanova, Bakcell’s Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications.

Let us remind that the lucky winner of the “Porsche Cayenne” will be announced at the final draw, which will take place on December 31. Within the lottery, subscribers can purchase a “Chance” package for a chance to win the 200,000 AZN mega prize.

“Chance” packages:

• 1 AZN “Chance” package – 3 chances → *3#YES

• 5 AZN “Chance” package – 25 chances → *25#YES

• 20 AZN “Chance” package – 150 chances → *155#YES

It should be noted that this project is the first large-scale lottery in Azerbaijan built on an artificial intelligence–based platform. To date, 9 Zeekr 001 cars and 67 iPhone 17 devices have been awarded to their owners through AI-powered selection within Bakcell’s mega lottery.

The lottery continues, and more luxurious prizes await subscribers in the upcoming draws! Based on the results of the daily and weekly draws, an additional 25 iPhone 17 devices and 4 Zeekr 001 cars will be presented.

For more details: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.