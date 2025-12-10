Court in Azerbaijan denies motion on Popular Front Party's chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ The court has rejected a motion to alter the pre-trial detention of Ali Karimli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), who was detained during an operation by the State Security Service (SSS), Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court reviewed the motion today and issued its ruling, ultimately denying the request.

The Sabail District Court had previously ordered pre-trial detention for Ali Karimli for a period of two months and 15 days. The Baku Court of Appeal upheld this decision.

Ali Karimli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), and Mammad Ibrahimli, a member of the party’s Presidium, were questioned at the State Security Service (STS) as part of the ongoing investigation. Following searches at their homes, both were taken to the STS.

Karimli has been charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power and violent change of the constitutional order of the state).

After a search of their home, they were subsequently remanded to the jurisdiction of the State Security Service.

Accordingly, the raid on the residences of Karimli and Ibrahim pertains to the criminal case involving Ramiz Mehdiyev, now under investigation by the STS.

Former Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has been charged under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (high treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of criminally obtained property) of the Criminal Code.

