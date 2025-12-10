Turkmenistan and Spain lean towards expansion of bilateral links in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 10. Turkmenistan and Spain held diplomatic consultations focused on expanding bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with Ricardo Martínez Vázquez, Ambassador of Spain to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow), who arrived in Ashgabat to take part in events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the International Day of Neutrality.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current agenda of Turkmen-Spanish cooperation and exchanged views on prospects for further interaction. According to the ministry, both countries team up effectively within international and regional organizations, especially the UN, which shows in their backing of each other on various initiatives.

In April 2025, Turkmenistan and Spain convened in Madrid for interministerial negotiations. The meeting discussed issues of political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and interaction in international organizations, including the UN, as well as the creation of mechanisms for bilateral interaction, including intergovernmental commissions or business councils. Issues related to promoting Turkmenistan's tourism potential were also discussed.

The Year of Peace and Trust (2025) is a UN-declared observance initiated by Turkmenistan to promote global cooperation, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality. The International Neutrality Day is a separate, annual UN-recognized day celebrated on December 12, first declared in 2017 to acknowledge the principle of neutrality in international relations.

