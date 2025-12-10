US oil giant sets sights on expanding footprint in Azerbaijan's market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ WSI, a company headquartered in the U.S. and part of Avail Infrastructure Solutions, is exploring business opportunities in Azerbaijan, Stanislav Rybakov, Key Account Manager at WSI, told Trend

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Asset Integrity Corrosion and Coatings Conference (AICC) in Baku.

Rybakov began by outlining the company's core focus, stating, "Our primary services revolve around equipment maintenance for oil refineries, particularly for pressure vessels. We specialize in extending the operational lifespan of equipment, including distillation columns, hydrocrackers, and delayed coker units."

The company representative further explained that WSI is actively exploring business opportunities in Azerbaijan and the broader region, seeking local partners to facilitate the implementation of its services.

"We focus exclusively on providing services rather than supplying products. Our participation in this conference is aimed at gaining a better understanding of the market, local regulations, and assessing potential for entry," he emphasized.

Stanislav Rybakov also highlighted WSI's global presence, with ongoing projects across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Singapore, and Taiwan. He concluded by noting the company's intention to closely analyze the Caspian region market to identify and explore new opportunities.

