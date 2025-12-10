Kazakhstan to impose moratorium on new info systems outside QazTech platform

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. Kazakhstan will introduce a moratorium on creating new information systems for government bodies and quasi-public sector entities outside the QazTech e-government platform, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The corresponding decree, "On Certain Issues of Digitalization in the Republic of Kazakhstan," was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The document stipulates that the moratorium will take effect on 1 January 2026.

In the event that the development of a requisite system on the QazTech platform encounters technical infeasibility, it is imperative for the government to escalate each specific instance for evaluation by the Presidential Commission overseeing the Digitalization Implementation in Kazakhstan.

The QazTech platform was launched in July 2025 and integrates all government digital services into a single ecosystem. Earlier, Tokayev announced that a moratorium would be introduced until the platform is fully scaled.

