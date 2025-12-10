Azerbaijan, China join forces to boost transport and logistics co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samaddin Asadov, met with a delegation from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics fields, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan was one of the pioneering nations to endorse the Belt and Road Initiative and regards the Middle Corridor as a critical element of this global project.

The Deputy Minister elaborated on the substantial investments made in the country's transport infrastructure and highlighted the major connectivity projects undertaken over the past two decades. He underscored that close cooperation with regional countries has greatly enhanced the efficiency of transit routes.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Zangezur corridor project. It was emphasized that the development of this corridor will play a pivotal role in diversifying regional communications and fostering enduring peace and prosperity in the region.

The parties acknowledged the substantial potential for deepening cooperation in transport and communications, sharing expertise, and launching new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral ties.

