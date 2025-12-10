"Azerkhalcha" OJSC became a participant of Mara'ee 2025, the largest exhibition of the Year in Bahrain

The 8th Mara'ee 2025 exhibition took place at the Bahrain International Tolerance Village. The exhibition is being held in Sakhir from December 8-13, 2025, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This event is the region's largest specialized exhibition and serves as an important platform to advance the Kingdom's commitment to sustainable agriculture and food security.

This year's exhibition features a wide range of local and international participation, including agricultural and animal exhibits, an art exhibition, a heritage village, a farmers market, a livestock market and additional activities. The event's participants include the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab countries, as well as other invited foreign countries, including Azerbaijan. The program also included an international horse exhibition, and Azerbaijani Karabakh horses also participated in the event with an extensive program.

The creative team of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, which participated in this ceremony at the official invitation of the management of the "Mara'ee 2025" exhibition, demonstrated the richness of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage and the ancient traditions of our people to the whole world. The exhibition featured a demonstration of authentic handmade national carpets, along with samples from the Company's various carpet collections. Within the framework of the exhibition, participants had the opportunity to get acquainted with the customs, traditions and culture of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the participants had the opportunity to receive detailed information about Azerbaijani carpets, have souvenir photos taken with them, and participate in weaving a genuine handmade Karabakh carpet with an Azerbaijani weaver.