Kazakhstan opts for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan to reroute key oil volumes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. Kazakhstan has agreed to redirect 58,000 tons of oil from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system through the port of Aktau to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Trend reports via KazTransOil.

"The increase in oil supplies to export destinations in December 2025 compared to the initial transportation schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is as follows: Atyrau - Samara - by 232,000 tons; China – by 72,000 tons; the port of Aktau (in the direction of Baku – Tbilisi – Ceyhan) – by 58,000 tons," the information says.

The company noted that the deliveries were agreed with international partners and shippers.

In addition, during December 2025, the company will provide oil companies with the opportunity to temporarily store oil in the tank farm for safekeeping.

On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, CPC’s marine infrastructure facilities at the port of Novorossiysk were targeted by unmanned vessels. The attack caused significant damage to the VPU-2 remote mooring device, which has since been taken out of service pending comprehensive repair and restoration.

CPC transports crude oil from three major Kazakhstani fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. In 2024, the transhipment volume reached approximately 63 million tons of oil.