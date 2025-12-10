Iran spills beans on foreign investment attracted to its Alborz Province (Exclusive)

Iran's Alborz Province has attracted $5.8 billion in foreign investment since March 2025, with 15 investors from countries including Oman, UAE, China, and Turkey. The investments will focus on sectors like agriculture, IT, food, and energy. The province also offers opportunities for foreign and local investors in its industrial parks, particularly in energy

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register