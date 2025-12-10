Ardabil-Parsabad rail line to boost Iran-Azerbaijan co-freightage - Governor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ The Ardabil-Parsabad railway line in Ardabil Province in northwest Iran could enhance railway connections and freight transportation between the province and Azerbaijan, the governor of Ardabil Province, Masoud Emami Yeganeh, said in an interview with Trend.

He posits that the Ardabil-Parsabad railway corridor is classified as the subsequent segment of the Ardabil-Mianeh rail network.



Emami Yeganeh indicated that a segment of the research pertaining to the development of the roughly 270 km Ardabil-Parsabad railway corridor has been finalized.



The governor stressed that collaborative efforts are presently in motion with Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) to secure the requisite technical licensing for the development of this railway infrastructure.

"One of the issues currently prioritized by the Ardabil governorate is the construction of a railway terminal in the village of Tazekand in Parsabad district. This terminal is located opposite the Imishli district of Azerbaijan. There will be close coordination with that region. Over the past years, an agreement regarding this railway has been reached between the two countries.

The Iranian government has expressed its approval of this railway. This line could facilitate the development of railway connections between Ardabil province and Azerbaijan. The railway will also provide Ardabil province with access to the South Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Eastern European countries via rail," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel