European under-17 Boxing Championships kick-off in Germany

Azerbaijan Materials 10 December 2025 23:16 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The European Under-17 Boxing Championships have begun in Kainbaum, Germany, Trend reports.

Athletes from 29 countries are participating in the tournament.

On the first day, Ali Abasli of the Azerbaijani national team advanced to the first round. In his round of 32 bout in the 52 kg weight class, he defeated Italy’s Gabriele Cuffarini with a 5:0 score (30:26, 30:25, 30:27, 30:26, 30:25). Abasli will next face Romania’s Ioan Serban Stoica on December 12, who was eliminated in the first round.

The European Championships will continue until December 17.

