Rector’s Cup artistic gymnastics tournament held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. On December 10, the Rector's Cup artistic gymnastics competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, was held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Sixteen teams composed of first-year academy students took part in the tournament. Participants representing the teams Terter, Aghdara, Barda, Gubadli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavend, Kelbajar, Khankendi, Fizuli, Hadrut, Horadiz, Jabrail, Lachin, Gabala, and Sheki competed in both individual and team events, showcasing floor routines, hoop exercises, and horizontal bar performances.

Winners of the competition received medals and commemorative gifts.

It was noted that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy have successfully carried out numerous joint projects aimed at promoting the development of gymnastics. The primary goal of the Rector's Cup is to enhance the skills and practical experience of students from various faculties through gymnastics.