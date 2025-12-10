Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries posts strategic new project investments (Exclusive)
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Holding reported higher investment income for the past Iranian year, rising to roughly 600 trillion rials.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy