Azerbaijan, Russia hold next round of political consultations in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The next round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation took place in Baku, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, agenda items, and international and regional issues of mutual interest. It was noted that the agreements reached at the meeting of the two leaders in Dushanbe on October 9 serve as a foundation for ongoing bilateral political dialogue.

During the consultations, prospects for cooperation in economic, trade, humanitarian, and other areas, as well as collaboration within regional platforms, were discussed. The Russian side was also provided with detailed information on the bilateral normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.