Azerbaijan approves digital economy development strategy for 2026–2029 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026-2029 has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is obliged to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the measures provided for in the Strategy, annually inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the progress of the measures provided for in the Strategy, take the necessary measures to coordinate the current concept, strategy, state program, action plan and other similar documents with the Strategy, as well as resolve other issues arising in the in connection with this decree.

In addition, monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the measures provided for in the Strategy shall be carried out by the Center for Economic Reforms and Communications Analysis at the behest of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan should take appropriate measures to ensure the necessary financial resources in the process of annual preparation of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan to finance the measures provided for in the Strategy.