Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 2nd day of int'l conference on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ The international conference on “Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property,” jointly organized by the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), continued its work in Baku on December 10, Trend reports.

The second day of the conference featured presentations by foreign experts on several key topics, including “Overview: Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property Policy,” “Patenting of Inventions Related to Artificial Intelligence (Intellectual Property Objects Created with or by Artificial Intelligence),” “Application of Artificial Intelligence as a Tool in the Patent System: Use of Artificial Intelligence in Expertise and Management Processes,” and “Intellectual Property Policy on Artificial Intelligence: Issues of Patent Authorship (Inventiveness) and Ownership of Rights.” A roundtable discussion on “Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property Objects” was also held.

Speakers underscored the expanding influence of artificial intelligence technologies on intellectual property systems. They outlined contemporary approaches to defining the legal status, authorship, and ownership of AI-generated creations, emphasizing the need for clear and adaptable regulatory frameworks.

Experts also detailed the innovative solutions being implemented by patent offices and highlighted the practical challenges that arise as AI tools become increasingly integrated into examination and management processes.

