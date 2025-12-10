Azerbaijan, UK discuss economic growth and parliamentary co-op in high-level meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Lord John Alderdice, the United Kingdom's trade envoy to Azerbaijan, who is visiting the country on December 10, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting highlighted that bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom spans the economy, trade, energy, including renewable energy, education, the defense industry, and other sectors. The importance of high-level visits in strengthening ties was emphasized, noting President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trip to Azerbaijan last year to attend COP29.

Gafarova welcomed the steady growth of interparliamentary cooperation, recalling her official visit to the United Kingdom in two thousand twenty-two and highlighting the value of the meetings held during that trip. She noted that the Parliament maintains one of its largest working groups on relations with the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, emphasizing the importance of sustained mutual visits and active dialogue between legislative bodies.

Lord Alderdice thanked the Speaker for the meeting, spoke about the expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, and underlined the need to further strengthen interparliamentary engagement. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s advantageous geostrategic position, its role in the Middle Corridor, opportunities for new collaboration, and the importance of COP29, hosted in Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the strong potential for expanding cooperation in economic, political, educational, renewable energy, interparliamentary, and other areas.

