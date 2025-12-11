President of Uzbekistan set to visit Turkmenistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on December 11–12, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

As part of the visit program, the President will participate in an International Forum commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's declaration of permanent neutrality, the International Day of Neutrality, and the designation of 2025 as the 'International Year of Peace and Trust.'

The event, which will take place in Ashgabat, is set to convene heads of state and government, along with leaders of various international and regional organizations.

President Mirziyoyev is scheduled to address the forum’s plenary session, delivering a speech on the theme: 'Peace and Trust: Unity of Purpose for a Sustainable Future.'

In addition, on the sidelines of the summit, the Uzbek President will engage in a series of bilateral meetings.