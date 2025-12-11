Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 3rd day of int'l conference on Asset Integrity Corrosion, Coatings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The 3rd day of the international conference dedicated to the oil and gas sector, Asset Integrity Corrosion, Coatings Conference, has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

As on the second day, today's agenda remains equally packed. The conference delves into the current challenges and emerging solutions in the fields of asset integrity, corrosion control, and protective coating technologies. Furthermore, attendees are being presented with an analysis of the risks confronting the industry, alongside proposed technical solutions and insights drawn from international best practices.

Meanwhile, over 500 delegates from more than 20 countries are participating in the event. The conference features more than 50 distinguished speakers, with over 25 companies showcasing their cutting-edge technological solutions. In total, the event has hosted over 50 technical sessions, numerous panel discussions, and a variety of networking opportunities.

